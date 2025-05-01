The Cannes Film festival 2025 will kickstart from May 13 and will go on till May 24. Like previous years, our focus will not only be on fashion but also on films that make a splash on the world stage. Good news is, Indian film The Second Wind will screen at the festival and the director Indira Baikerikar alongwith the cast is extremely thrilled to be walking the prestigious red carpet to represent their film.

Indira Baikerikar was inspired by her daughter Mallika’s journey and translated that into a short film which tells how Mallika recovered after a life-altering event. We got in touch with Nandinee Khosla who is an integral part of the film as she tells us what we should expect from her and The Second Wind team at the Cannes.

Excited to walk the Cannes red carpet, here are the excerpts from our chat:

Q: Is this your first Cannes? How does it feel?

A: Yes, this is my first Cannes. IGetting this opportunity at just 24 years old feels like a dream come true for me as an aspiring actor. It is actually my first festival ever, where I get to represent my film. I have always been an actor at heart, acting out scenes from my favourite movies as a child. Getting invited for Cannes is a great honour.

Q: Since Cannes is a lot about fashion, who wore what for the red carpet, have you decided for your first appearance?

A: Given the vast influence that fashion has on this film festival, I’m taking my wardrobe very seriously. I have an excellent stylist on board, Aakruti Sejpal, who is helping me with my looks. We will be there for seven days, so we have lots of opportunities to play around with my looks and make them unique. We have finalised an amazing Shantanu & Nikhil look for the red carpet, and we’re working with House of CB, Archana Jaju, Payal Jain, and more for my other outfits.

Q: Will you walk the famous Cannes red carpet?

A: Yes, all of us in the cast have the opportunity to walk the red carpet this year. Mayura Shivalkar, Mallika Baikerikar, Indira Baikerikar (who is also the director), and I will all be there to represent our film, The Second Wind.

I met Mrs. Indira Baikerikar three years ago during my theatre workshop, and from there we just connected. We both share a mutual love and passion for acting, theatre and films. Also, a special shoutout to her for patiently waiting for me to recover from my injury, despite the delays.

Q: What is the film about?

A: The Second Wind is a beautiful and simple story of four women who find a second chance in life through sports. This is an all-female-led and driven film that emphasises the importance of mental and physical health. Our director, Indira Baikerikar, wanted to put across the message that ‘Nothing in life is over until it’s done.’ The film is unique, considering that authenticity is at the forefront of the entire filmmaking process.

We shot the film primarily in Mumbai, capturing beautiful shots of the Sea Link and the Dadar Phool Market. The film also covers actual marathons and triathlons, which have been shot in real time. Along with that, we also shot a part of our film in the beautiful city of Belgaum, Karnataka.

The Second Wind is extremely special for me. The opportunity came at time when I was personally at a low point in my life. After a freak injury left me with a slipped disc and on bed rest for two months, I was very demotivated. This project came like a breath of fresh air. Not only did it get my creative wheels churning, but while living my character on screen, I got the chance to look at life from another perspective and pick myself back up. And of course, my amazing cast members were my biggest sources of inspiration.

Q: India usually has a large contingent at Cannes every year. It started with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and now more and more Indians attend the festival. Do you hope to meet some at the festival?

A: For Indian cinephiles, the Cannes Film Festival has become one of the biggest film festivals in the world. There have been incredible films displayed, from Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light last year, to Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox. Apart from that, Indian actors and actresses have always made a strong presence on the red carpet. It's a huge honour for me to walk the same carpet as icons like Aishwarya Rai. I’ve grown up seeing her there. Other than that, being able to meet and get to know more Indian directors and producers, and getting the opportunity to connect and network with them, is amazing.

Q: Are you excited to watch some films at Cannes?

A: I’m really excited to watch Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound. I’m a big fan of his work especially after Masaan and Geeli Pucchi. It makes me so proud to see an Indian film make it to an international platform again, and I'm personally excited to cheer for them.

I have also been hearing a lot about Alpha by Julia Ducournau, and I'm looking forward to watching it myself.