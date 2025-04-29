Award-winning Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia will be heading to the Cannes Film Festival 2025, for the second time in a row, after last year’s feat with the film All We Imagine As Light. But this time, she will be at Cannes as a jury member.

Payal Kapadia as Cannes jury member

Payal Kapadia’s film All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024. Her journey with Cannes started much earlier. She was at the festival to present her short film Afternoon Clouds at the Cannes La Cinefondation in 2017. This was followed by her nonfiction film A Night of Knowing Nothing, which won the L'Œil d'Or award for best documentary in 2021.

Her achievement last year was huge. All We Imagine As Light, best described as an ode to female friendship, love, and longing in Mumbai, became the first film from India to be part of the Cannes Competition after a 30-year gap.

The Cannes 2025 jury will be headed by French actor Juliette Binoche. Other jury members of the festival’s upcoming 78th edition will include American actor and filmmaker Halle Berry, Italian actor Alba Rohrwacher, French-Moroccan writer Leila Slimani, Congolese director-producer Dieudo Hamadi, Korean director and screenwriter Hong Sangsoo, Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas and American actor Jeremy Strong.

The panel will award its top prize, the Palme d’Or, to one of the 21 films in Competition.

According to the official Cannes Film Festival website, the winners will be announced on May 24 at the closing ceremony of the gala.

In the past, Indian film personalities such as Mrinal Sen, Mira Nair, Shekhar Kapur, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nandita Das, Sharmila Tagore, Vidya Balan, and Deepika Padukone have served on the Cannes jury.