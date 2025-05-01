Deepika Padukone may not belong to a film family, but the actress has said she was never made to feel like an outsider in Bollywood.

The actress was a speaker at the ongoing WAVES 2025’s The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler event on Friday with Shah Rukh Khan. The panel discussion was moderated by Karan Johar.

Deepika was a well known model when she made her debut opposite SRK in Farah Khan’s directorial film Om Shanti Om back in 2007. The actress had moved to Mumbai from Bangalore in order to pursue a career in showbiz.

‘It felt like home’

During the discussion, Deepika stated that she has never felt like an outsider.

"I agree with SRK that these are terms that we are discussing, insider and outsider. When I came to films, I came from Bangalore and I was transitioning between Bangalore and Mumbai. I met Farah Khan. She said I want you to meet SRK once, and he was shooting for Chak De. I was a model before that and they had seen my work. I never felt I was an outsider. I had the determination, hard work and those were the things under my control," said Deepika Padukone.

She continued, "I was never made to feel like an outsider. I can't think of the last time when a newcomer was given a double role. Such a meaty role. It felt like home. I could make mistakes."

SRK praises Deepika

During the discussion, SRK praised Deepika and said she would be a wonderful mother to her daughter.

"The role she is going to play the best will be that of a mother now with Dua,” Khan said.

Deepika and her actor-husband, Ranveer Singh, welcomed their first child in September 2024.

Staying true to his image of a witty man, Khan said how he was ‘good’ to Deepika on the sets of Om Shanti Om. “I was courteous to Deepika on sets, since she was underage. You cannot reprimand children."

[Video] Shah Rukh Khan says that Deepika Padukone is a wonderful mother to her daughter Dua🤍 pic.twitter.com/wjtLZGBTbe — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) May 1, 2025

Since her debut in Om Shanti Om, Deepika has collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan in multiple hit films, including Chennai Express (2013), Pathaan, and Jawan (2023). According to rumors, SRK and Deepika will reunite for his next film, King.

King will be the big screen debut of SRK's daughter Suhana Khan. According to reports, Deepika will begin shooting for the film in May.

About Waves 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (May 1) opened the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, discussing WAVES 2025.

While addressing the audience, which included the who's who of the entertainment business, PM Modi also spoke about the first silent film, 'Raja Harishchandra,' which was premiered 112 years ago on May 1.

During his speech, PM Modi remarked that the Indian entertainment industry has grown worldwide over the past century.

“Raja Harishchandra, India's first feature film, debuted 112 years ago today, on May 1. The entertainment industry has spread around the world over the last century," he stated in his keynote speech, emphasizing Indian storytelling's worldwide reach and importance.

PM Modi emphasized the importance of India's creative sectors, which include film, television, music, OTT, animation, and gaming, as not just economic drivers but cultural ambassadors.

WAVES 2025 is a four-day summit with tagline "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries" is poised to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation by bringing together creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the world.

At WAVES 2025, India is also hosting the Global Media Dialogue (GMD) for the first time, with ministerial participation from 25 countries, marking a milestone in the country's engagement with the global media and entertainment landscape. The Summit will also feature the WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace with over 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 projects. It aims to connect buyers and sellers locally and globally, ensuring wide-reaching networking and business opportunities.