Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not visit Russia for Victory Day celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Germany in World War II, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president, said as reported by news agency TASS. India will be represented at a different level.

"The leader of India will not come, India will not be represented at the highest level," Peskov told journalists after delivering a lecture at the educational marathon "Knowledge. First."

Notably, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov earlier recalled Russian leader Vladimir Putin's plans to visit India this year. Russian Ambassador to New Delhi Denis Alipov clarified that the visit, which is scheduled to take place at the end of 2025 at Modi's invitation, is in the preparation and "substantive filling" mode.

Earlier this month, news agency reported that PM Modi is unlikely to travel to Russia for the ceremony and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will likely represent India.

Earlier, India's Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Prime Minister was invited and "we will be announcing our participation in Victory Day celebrations at the appropriate time".

Moscow Victory Day Parade

The May 9 parade on Moscow's Red Square is a significant event that commemorates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. It's officially known as the Moscow Victory Day Parade. The parade marks the anniversary of Germany's surrender in 1945. The event is attended by the President of Russia, who serves as the guest of honour and keynote speaker.

The parade features a grand display of military might, with thousands of troops, tanks, aircraft and other military equipment participating. The event also includes a fly-past by the Russian Air Force and a march-past by various military units and contingents.