Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar made a big acceptance in connection to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) statement on April 25 condemning the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Advertisment

Dar told Pakistan's upper house on Tuesday that Islamabad had an objection to the language used in a press release issued unanimously by the council for the Pahalgam attack. He said Pakistan objected to the "condemnation of The Resistance Front (TRF)".

Also read: ‘Disturbing, tragic’: Imran Khan reacts to Pahalgam terror attack, says ‘naive’ to expect action from Pak’s ‘illegitimate govt’

In a way, Pakistan FM Dar acknowledged Islamabad's support to Lashkar-e-Taiba's proxy TRF as he confirmed that the country got the terror group's name removed from the UNSC statement condemning the Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisment

Notably, TRF had taken responsibility for the attack in which innocent civilians were brutally killed, but later they denied it, with reports linking the terrorist group directly to the Pakistan Army.

Some media reports claimed that Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir personally directed the Lashkar-e-Taiba leadership to ensure TRF withdrew its earlier statement on the Pahalgam attack.

Also read: Pakistan wants UN to 'counsel India' to 'exercise restraint' after Pahalgam attack

Advertisment

The UNSC statement condemned the terror attack, but it didn't mention TRF. Part of the statement read, "The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of India and Government of Nepal and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured."

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They stressed that those responsible for these killings should be held accountable, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard," it added.

Also read: Harvard faces lashing for hosting Pakistan conference days after Pahalgam attack

Watch: Pakistan General Munir's dangerous diversion

Marco Rubio to call EAM Jaishankar, Pakistan's Dar

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will urge his Indian and Pakistani counterparts not to escalate, his spokeswoman said Tuesday.

"We are reaching out to both parties and telling, of course, them to not escalate the situation," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

Also read: Pahalgam terror attack | 'How much lower will you go:' Dhawan slams Shahid Afridi for 'pointless' anti-Indian Army comments

"The secretary expects to speak with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India as early as today or tomorrow," she said.

"He is encouraging other national leaders, other foreign ministers, to also reach out to the countries on this issue," she said.