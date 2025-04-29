Former India batter Shikhar Dhawan has lashed out at former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi for his tasteless remarks on Pahalgam terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. Afridi, being a loudmouth he is, blamed India for the attack and pinning it on Pakistan.

"We defeated you even in Kargil. You have already fallen so low - how much lower will you go? Instead of making pointless comments, it would be better if you used your mind for your country's progress, @SAfridiOfficial. We are extremely proud of our Indian Army. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind! (translated)" read Dhawan's post on X.

What Afridi had said on Pahalgam terror attack

"The terrorists continued to kill people in Pahalgam for an hour, and not a single Indian soldier out of 8 lakhs showed up. But when they did, they blamed Pakistan," Afridi had told local media reporters in Pakistan in a public gathering.

"India carries out terrorism itself, kills its own people, and then puts the blame on Pakistan," he had added.

Afridi's former teammate Dani Kaneria, however, called him out for his views and wrote on X: “He has consistently aligned himself with extremist views. In my opinion, he should not be given a platform on Indian television or within the country. Additionally, he tried to persuade me to convert to Islam and declined to share a meal with me, which I found deeply disrespectful.”

26 people lost their lives after terrorists opened fire on people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley - a popular destination among the visitors.

The attack is one of the worsts in Kashmir since 2019 Pulwama attack where about 40 soldiers were martyred.

After the horrific act, India issued a 48-hour ultimatum to all Pakistani nationals to leave the country. India also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty - which agitated Pakistani politicians so much so that they issued a war threat and suspended Simla Agreement.