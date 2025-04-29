Former India all-rounder Ajay Jadeja thinks it took immense self-belief for 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi to score 35-ball ton against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025 on Monday (Apr 28). As Jadeja was speaking to official broadcaster, the conversation was dropped for presentation ceremony where GT skipper Shubman Gill said otherwise.

"It was his (lucky) day. His hitting was just tremendous, and he made full use of his day," said Gill after the game. Jadeja had the opposite view altogether.

"But a 14-year-old to believe in himself, the amount that he believes in himself, and to take it that far, even if it's, you know, one day like some player on television just said, oh, it was just his lucky day," said the former India batter.

Suryavanshi lit up the IPL 2025 with his ton which also meant that Rajasthan Royals stay alive in the playoff race after chasing down 200-plus-run target inside 16 overs - the fastest ever in history of T20 cricket.

It was the second fastest hundred in the IPL history behind Chris Gayle's 30-ball effort and fastest by the Indian as he surpassed Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball innings.

The teen sensation spilled the beans on his batting style and said after the match: "I don't see the ground so much, just focus on the ball."

He was equally ecstatic after winning the POTM award for the innings which he described as 'dream come true.'

Vaibhav smashed 11 sixes and seven fours in his swashbuckling innings as Rajasthan snapped their five-game losing streak, three out of which they should have won while chasing.

Suryavanshi's partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, himself a 23-year-old youngster, was also delighted at the teen's batting.

"Incredible innings, one of the best I have seen. Hope he will do it for us for a long time. I was telling him to just keep going, incredible today. He just played amazing shots, he practises well, works hard in the hits. He has the game and temperament, wish him all the luck," said Jaiswal.