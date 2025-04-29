Advertisment
From Rohit Sharma to Vaibhav Suryavanshi here's a look at Indian batters with fastest T20 hundreds

Here's a look at fastest T20 centuries by Indian batters in T20 ft Rohit Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Urvil Patel and Rishabh Pant.

Authored by: Aditya Pimpale
Abhishek Sharma
1. Abhishek Sharma – 28 Balls
1. Abhishek Sharma – 28 Balls

At the time of writing, Abhishek Sharma holds the record for the fastest hundred by an Indian in T20 cricket. He smashed his ton in 28 balls while representing Punjab against Meghalaya in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Urvil Patel
2. Urvil Patel – 28 Balls
2. Urvil Patel – 28 Balls

Gujarat batter Urvil Patel is also on the list and holds the joint record with Abhishek Sharma. He scored a 28-ball ton for Gujarat against Tripura in Indore in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh backs underfire skipper Rishabh Pant, says 'he's just getting...'
3. Rishabh Pant – 32 Balls
3. Rishabh Pant – 32 Balls

Known for his devastating batting, Rishabh Pant also features on the list having smashed a 32-ball hundred for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in 2018. Now representing Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025, Pant’s feat was also achieved in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Rohit Sharma
4. Rohit Sharma – 35 Balls
4. Rohit Sharma – 35 Balls

A legend of T20 cricket, Rohit Sharma holds the record for the fastest international hundred by an Indian player. His 35-ball ton came against Sri Lanka in December 2017, a record now standing tall for more than seven years.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates his maiden century
5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi – 35 Balls
5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi – 35 Balls

Scripting history, Vaibhav Suryavanshi on 28 April 2025 became the youngest cricketer to score a T20 ton. The century came against Gujarat Titans while he represented Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. It is also the fastest ton by any Indian in IPL history.

Rishabh Pant rohit sharma Vaibhav Suryavanshi
