Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to “counsel India” following a deadly terror attack in India's Pahalgam, which left at least 27 people, mostly tourists, dead.

In a statement released by his office on Tuesday, Sharif denied Pakistan’s involvement.

“While underscoring that Pakistan shall defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity with full force in case of any misadventure by India, the Prime Minister encouraged the UN Secretary-General to counsel India to act responsibly and exercise restraint,” said the statement from Sharif’s office.

UN Chief speaks to India and Pakistan, calls for calm

Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, also called Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to urge both sides to lower tensions and avoid escalation.

“He expressed his deep concern at rising tensions between India and Pakistan and underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

“He offered his Good Offices to support de-escalation efforts,” Dujarric added.

Modi grants military free hand to respond to Kashmir attack

Following the deadly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level security meeting on Tuesday (29 April) at his residence.

Top officials including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and heads of the Army, Navy, and Air Force were present.

During the meeting, PM Modi authorised the Indian Armed Forces to determine how and when to respond to the attack.

“PM Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian armed forces. The Prime Minister said that they have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of our response,” reported PTI.

He described it as a “national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.”

