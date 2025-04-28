It has been a week since the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people, mostly tourists, lost their lives. It was the worst such attack since Pulwama in 2019, and it has pushed already fragile India-Pakistan relations to a near breaking point.

The attack has triggered swift and firm action from India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in contact with over a dozen world leaders, while diplomats from 100 countries have been briefed by India's foreign ministry. According to a New York Times report, New Delhi seems to be laying the groundwork for potential military action, though so far it has officially maintained strategic ambiguity.

Without directly naming Pakistan, Prime Minister Modi has pledged “severe punishment” and the complete destruction of terrorist safe havens. Across the border, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told Reuters that Pakistan was bracing for an Indian military strike, describing it as “imminent.”

Before we look at whether full-scale conflict is on the horizon, let's trace what actions both countries have taken so far.

What steps India has taken against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack?

In the days following the Pahalgam attack, India has launched a series of firm and wide-ranging measures:

Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty

India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with immediate effect, saying the decision will remain until Pakistan takes “credible and irreversible” steps to stop cross-border terrorism.

Closure of cross-border routes

India shut a key cross-border route, halting the movement of both people and goods. Those who had crossed into India with valid documents have been asked to return by 1 May 2025. The closure is intended to curb cross-border infiltration and send a strong diplomatic message.

Cancellation of SAARC visa exemptions

India cancelled all SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas held by Pakistani nationals. Pakistanis with SVES visas were instructed to leave India within 48 hours.

Reduction of diplomatic ties

The military, naval, and air advisors at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were declared persona non grata and given a week to depart. India also announced it would withdraw its defence attachés from the High Commission in Islamabad. Both missions will now be reduced to a strength of 30 staff each by 1 May.

Suspension of visa services

Visa services for Pakistani nationals have been suspended immediately. All Pakistani citizens in India were told to leave by 27 April, except those on medical visas, who have been permitted to stay until 29 April.

Scaling down of ceremonial ties

The Border Security Force (BSF) scaled down ceremonies at Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadki in Punjab. Symbolic gestures like the ceremonial handshake between Indian and Pakistani guards have been suspended.

Intensified counter-terrorism operations

On the ground, Indian security forces have launched sweeping operations in Kashmir. They have razed the homes of at least nine identified terrorists linked to the attack.

Prime Minister Modi, speaking at a rally in Bihar, warned that the response to the Pahalgam attack would bring punishment “beyond imagination.” India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has been briefing foreign diplomats, and senior ministers have updated opposition leaders about Pakistan’s role.

Military preparations hint at a strong response

Military activity on both sides has increased. India’s armed forces have been conducting live-fire drills along the Line of Control (LoC), responding to small-arms fire from Pakistan. No Indian casualties have been reported so far.

On 26 April, India's top fighter jets and Navy units participated in a major military exercise, demonstrating the country's operational readiness. Officially described as a routine drill, the scale and timing suggest a clear signal of strength.

At the same time, the Indian Navy's guided-missile destroyer, INS Surat, successfully test-fired a medium-range surface-to-air missile in the Arabian Sea, underlining India's focus on securing its maritime borders.

Meanwhile, Pakistan issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) indicating its own surface-to-surface missile tests in the Arabian Sea, reflecting the growing tensions.

What Pakistan has done so far after Pthe Pahalgam terror attack?

Pakistan’s response has largely mirrored India's diplomatic steps but has not addressed the root cause of the current crisis, terrorism rising from its soil. Instead of taking visible action against The Resistance Force (TRF), a known proxy for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the group that claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack but later back tracked, Islamabad has focused on retaliatory measures:

Cancelling visas for Indian nationals.

Reducing the strength of India's diplomatic mission.

Shutting down already minimal trade links.

Threatening to suspend other bilateral agreements like the 1972 Simla Agreement.

Warning that India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty would be treated as an “Act of War” if it impacted Pakistan’s water supply.

Threatening "tit-for-tat" strikes if India launches military operations.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, in various interviews, even floated the idea of international investigations into the Pahalgam attack, while avoiding any commitment to taking action against terror networks operating from its soil.

Military build-up continues

On 28 April, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) launched two major air warfare exercises, “Fiza-e-Badr” and “Lalkar-e-Momin,” deploying most of its manned combat fleet along with drones, air defence, and electronic warfare units. There are also reports that Pakistan has received advanced Chinese PL-15 air-to-air missiles for its JF-17 Block III fighter jets, indicating a quickening of military support from China.

How has India responded to terror attacks in past ?

India has demonstrated in the past that it will not hesitate to strike across the border when provoked.

In 2016, following the Uri attack that killed 19 Indian soldiers, India carried out surgical strikes against terrorist launch pads across the LoC.

In 2019, after the Pulwama attack killed 40 paramilitary personnel, India conducted an airstrike deep inside Pakistan in Balakot, the first since the 1971 war. In 2021, India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire along the LoC, which has largely held until now.