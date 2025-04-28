In the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir that claimed the lives of 26 people, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has claimed that an Indian military incursion into Pakistan is imminent. The attack, which occurred in the tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, has sparked outrage in India.

Pakistan's defence minister raises alarm

During an interview in Islamabad, Defence Minister Asif told Reuters that Pakistan had reinforced its military forces in response to rising rhetoric from India. "We have reinforced our forces because it is something which is imminent now. So in that situation, some strategic decisions have to be taken, so those decisions have been taken," he said.

Asif also warned that the Pakistani military had briefed the government on the possibility of an Indian incursion. However, he stopped short of providing specifics about why he believed such an attack was imminent.

Following the attack, Indian authorities identified two of the suspected militants involved as Pakistani nationals. In response, Islamabad has denied any involvement and called for a neutral investigation into the incident.

Pakistan on high alert

"We are on high alert, and if there is a direct threat to our existence, then we will have to take appropriate measures," he added.

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) launched two significant air combat exercises on Monday (April 28), taking place in the Central and Northern Air Commands.

Titled "Fiza-e-Badr" and "Lalkar-e-Momin," the exercises will run simultaneously in the respective Areas of Responsibility (AORs) of the Northern and Central commands.

During these operations, the PAF will deploy a large portion of its manned combat fleet, alongside unmanned systems, long-range air defence units, and electronic warfare capabilities.

Calls for an international investigation

Asif sought the support of global powers like Russia, China, and even Western countries to launch an independent investigation into the events surrounding the terror strike. Speaking to Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Asif suggested that countries like Russia or China could play a significant role in establishing an impartial investigation team to determine whether India’s version of the events was accurate.

"I think Russia or China or even Western countries can play a very, very positive role in this crisis. Let an international team find out who is the culprit and the perpetrator of this incident in India, in Kashmir," Asif said. He added, "There must be some evidence that Pakistan is involved or that these people were supported by Pakistan. These are just statements, empty statements and nothing more."

Controversial admission about Pakistan's past

In a separate interview with Sky News, Asif made a controversial admission about Pakistan’s history of supporting terrorist organisations. When asked by Sky News presenter Yalda Hakim if Pakistan had a history of backing such groups, Asif acknowledged the country’s past involvement.

"Well, we have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades, you know, and the West, including Britain," Asif said.