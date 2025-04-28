India on Monday (April 28) officially signed a deal with France to purchase 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets, valued at around ₹64,000 crore ($7.41 billion), for the Indian Navy.

Advertisment

The agreement comes after the Cabinet Committee on Security approved the government-to-government contract earlier this month. Deliveries of the new jets are expected to start in about three and a half years and should be completed within six and a half years.

Also read: Rafale M roars in: India's answer to Pakistan’s terror games

Under the deal, India will receive 22 single-seat Rafale Marine jets designed for combat missions and four twin-seat trainers to help pilots prepare for operations at sea. Built by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation, these advanced fighters are set to be deployed on INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier.

Advertisment

The new Rafale jets will work alongside the Navy’s current fleet of Russian-made MiG-29K fighters, which are based on both INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, an older aircraft carrier also of Russian origin. The MiG-29Ks, bought between 2004 and 2010, have faced reliability issues over the years, with only 15% to 47% of them reported as operational at times, according to a 2016 report.

A strategic upgrade for the Navy and Air Force

The addition of the Rafale Marine jets It will not just replace ageing aircraft but will significantly modernise India’s naval air power.

Advertisment

The agreement is also expected to benefit the Indian Air Force (IAF). The new jets will support the IAF’s “buddy-buddy” mid-air refuelling system, allowing up to 10 Rafale aircraft to refuel each other during missions, which will extend their operational range.

The IAF already flies 36 Rafale fighter jets, which were purchased under a ₹60,000 crore deal signed with France in 2016. The first Rafale jets for the IAF arrived in Ambala in 2020, marking a major leap in India’s air strength.

Why did India order exactly 26 jets?

The decision to buy exactly 26 Rafale Marine fighters is closely tied to the design of INS Vikrant. Launched in 2022, the carrier has the capacity to hold 26 aircraft.

The Navy’s order includes 22 single-seaters for combat missions and four twin-seaters for pilot training, making full use of the carrier’s available space.

Choosing 25 or 27 jets would have either left a spot empty or exceeded the ship’s carrying capacity. Though no official explanation has been given, it is clear that ordering 26 jets matches the operational needs of the carrier perfectly.