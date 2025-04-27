Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, has called for countries like Russia, China, and even Western nations to take part in an independent investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Asif questioned India's version of events and pushed for an impartial probe.

"I think Russia or China or even Western countries can play a very, very positive role in this crisis and they can even set up an investigation team that should be assigned this job to investigate whether India or Modi is lying or he is telling the truth. Let an international team find out," he told the agency.

Asif stressed that Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, also supported the idea of an international inquiry. He argued that real evidence was needed before any accusations could be made against Pakistan regarding the attack.

"Let's find out who is the culprit and the perpetrator of this incident in India, in Kashmir, talk or empty statements have no effect. There must be some evidence that Pakistan is involved or that these people were supported by Pakistan. These are just statements, empty statements and nothing more," Asif added.

Responsibility claim heightens tensions

The terror attack, which claimed several lives, was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), who later denied any involvement in the attack. The group is widely believed to be linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based militant organisation. The incident has led to fresh tensions between India and Pakistan, with New Delhi pointing fingers at Islamabad for harbouring terror groups.

In a separate interview with Sky News, Khawaja Asif made a startling admission about Pakistan's history of supporting terrorist organisations, referring to it as “dirty work” carried out for Western powers.

Sky News presenter Yalda Hakim asked Asif, “You do admit, sir, that Pakistan has had a long history of backing and supporting and training and funding these terrorist organisations?"

Asif responded, saying, “Well, we have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades, you know, and the West, including Britain."