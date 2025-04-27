US President Donald Trump, like most of the western leaders, talked about the India-Pakistan tensions and said that the Kashmir conflict is "1,000" years old and India is facing border tensions with Pakistan since "1,500" years or even "more than that". The only problem with the statement of the US president is, Pakistan came on the maps just 78 years ago.

Trump's not-so-factually-correct statement has raised questions on the knowledge of leaders about the conflict between the two nations and Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes after a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that took 26 innocent lives.

Speaking with the reporters at Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday (April 26), Trump said "I am very close to India and I'm very close to Pakistan, and they've had that fight for a thousand years in Kashmir."

He kept on saying that the border tensions between India and Pakistan, countries parted in 1947, is ongoing "for 1,500 years". Trump said he is "confident" that both the nations would find a solution.

"Kashmir has been going on for a thousand years, probably longer than that. That was a bad one (terrorist attack). There have been tensions on that border for 1,500 years. It's been the same, but I am sure they'll figure it out one way or the other. I know both leaders. There's great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been," the US president said.

Since his statement, internet has not been kind to the US president as some called him "idiot" for his limited knowlege about the history of the two nations and J&K.

