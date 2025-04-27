The crackdown on terror continued in Jammu and Kashmir as authorities dismantling the terrorist infrastructure blew up the house of another suspected terrorist in Shopian on Saturday.



In the latest operation, the house of Adnan Shafi, an active Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, was blown up in Zainapora area of Shopian district. Earlier in the day, the residence of Farooq Ahmad Tadwa, currently based out of Pakistan, in Kalaroos area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir was bombed by the authorities.

#IndianArmy has BLASTED the house of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Farooq Ahmed Teedwa, a resident of Narikoot Kalaroos, Kupwara (North Kashmir).



Jai Hind



Properties linked to other terrorists were also targeted by authorities. Among them were the houses of Adil Ahmad Thokar from Thokerpoora in Anantnag district, Ahsan ul Haq Sheikh from Murran in Pulwama, Asif Ahmad Sheikh from Tral, Shahid Ahmad Kuttay from Chotipora in Shopian and Zahid Ahmad Ganie from Matalhama in Kulgam.

The houses of seven terrorists and their associates have been razed in the past 48 hours, and officials warned that similar action will be taken against others involved in terror activities.

“This decisive action of J&K Police aims to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities,” the police spokesman said.

Raids were carried out at more than 60 places on Saturday in Srinagar to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem, said a J&K Police spokesman.

The raids were carried out to seize weapons, documents, digital devices, etc. with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity, said the police.

“Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law,” the official warned.

The security forces are hunting down terrorist associates and their sympathisers across the length and breadth of the Valley, said an official.

Authorities blew up the houses of two active terrorists — Aadil Thoker in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district and Asif Sheikh in the Tral area of Pulwama district — after security forces raided the houses on Thursday night.

Thoker has been named as one of the three terrorists involved in the gruesome killing of tourists in Pahalgam, officials said.