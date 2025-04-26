The Jammu and Kashmir Police continued its crackdown on the terror network in the Union Territory and arrested two terrorist associates from Kulgam on Saturday.

Kulgam Police, in a joint operation with the Army and CRPF, arrested two terrorist associates and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

During routine checking at a checkpoint established at Matalhama Chowk Thokerpora, Qaimoh, two terrorist associates identified as Bilal Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Salam Bhat, and Mohd Ismail Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, both residents of Thokerpora, Qaimoh, were arrested.

After the search, the police recovered arms and ammunition, including 2 pistols, 25 pistol rounds, ⁠and 2 pistol magazines, from their possession.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Qaimoh, and an investigation has been initiated.

Hideout busted in Machil, huge cache of arms seized

Meanwhile, in another operation, a terrorist hideout was busted in Machil, and a major cache of arms and ammunition was seized.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched on Saturday by the Special Operations Group (SOG) Camp Machil and the Indian Army’s 12 SIKHLI unit in the forested area of Sedori Nala, Mushtaqabad Machil of the Samsha Behak forest region, falling under the Kupwara Police Station and Police Post Machil, a press release from Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Security personnel with the arms seized from the terrorist hideout in Machil

A terrorist hideout was busted, and a big cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK-47 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines, one pistol, one pistol magazine, 660 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, one pistol round, and 50 rounds of M4 ammunition, was recovered from the hideout.

The recovery is significant, as there were indications that terrorists were preparing to carry out activities.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, after the attack in Pahalgam, the security has been heightened in the region, and security forces have launched a full-fledged operation to nab the perpetrators of the attack.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have released sketches and identities of three terrorists said to be involved in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. All three terrorists are affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Police have also announced a bounty of Rs 20 lakh for each of the three terrorists.

