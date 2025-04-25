The Pakistan Senate passed a resolution unanimously on Friday denying any link to the deadly attack in Pahalgam, a tourist spot in Kashmir, India, while denouncing all attempts to link it with the 22 April attack.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar moved the resolution stating that Pakistan remains fully capable and prepared to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression, including water terrorism or military provocation.



In the resolution, the senate emphasised that the killing of innocent civilians is contrary to the values upheld by Pakistan and rejected “all frivolous and baseless attempts to link Pakistan with the Pahalgam Attack of 22nd April 2025” in Jammu and Kashmir.



It alleged that the Indian government is running a mala fide campaign to malign Pakistan, following a familiar pattern of exploiting the terrorism issue for a political goal.

It also criticised India’s unilateral declaration to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and said that it amounts to an act of war.

Terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot TRF had mercilessly killed around 26 unarmed, innocent civilians on vacation at the popular tourist spot after identifying and segregating Hindus and injuring many others, triggering a huge outrage in India against the dastardly attack.



The Senate resolution added that Pakistan “remains fully capable and prepared to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression, including water terrorism or military provocation as clearly demonstrated by its robust and valiant response to India’s reckless actions in February 2019; and any misadventure by India will be met with a firm, swift and decisive response”.



“[The Senate] emphasises that the people of Pakistan remain committed to peace, but will never allow anyone to transgress the country’s sovereignty, security, and interests.”

On Wednesday, New Delhi had announced a slew of measures against Pakistan following the attack.

Presenting the resolution, Dar said, “If anyone is thinking of adventurism in Pakistan, our armed forces are fully ready. If anyone tries to resort to any hostility towards us we will answer them like we have done in the past.”

“India should not make this mistake, as it will [disrupt] regional peace and stability, growth and development, and poverty alleviation,” he said.



Senator Sherry Rehman, a former minister, said India must remember that PPP founder and former PM Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made Pakistan a nuclear nation before it engages in any misadventure.

“These are two nuclear nations, with no risk reduction measures left. Do you want to go to war? Pakistan does not like to go to war. But when we do, when we are provoked, we will not be losing anything to them. I am very clear,” she said.

UN urges India and Pakistan to show ‘maximum restraint’

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged Pakistan and India to show “maximum restraint” as both countries resorted to measures over a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

“The secretary general is obviously following the situation very closely and with very great concern,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York on Thursday.

“We very much appeal to both the governments… to exercise maximum restraint, and to ensure that the situation and the developments we’ve seen do not deteriorate any further.”



Dujarric said that the UN chief has not had any direct contact with the leadership of India and Pakistan, adding “We believe that any issues between Pakistan and India can be and should be resolved peacefully through meaningful mutual engagement.”