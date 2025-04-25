Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif said during an interview with Sky News that Islamabad has been doing "dirty work for the United States" for three decades when asked about having a long history of backing, supporting, training and funding terrorists organisations.

The statement came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following a terrorist attack that left 26 tourists dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The terrorists have been linked to Pakistan-based organisations.

'All-out war between India-Pakistan may start': Asif

Asif also added that an "all-out war" between India and Pakistan may start and the world should be "worried" about the prospect of a full-scale conflict involving the two nations with nuclear weapons.

Asif also reiterated baseless claims circulating in Pakistan, suggesting India "staged" the shootings in a "false flag" operation. Islamabad has time and again made bizarre claims without providing valid evidence, while continuing to harbour terrorists.

He said his military was "prepared for any eventuality" amid escalating tensions and diplomatic measures from both sides. However, he said he hoped that the dispute could be resolved through negotiations.

While speaking during the interview, he said, "We will measure our response to whatever is initiated by India. It would be a measured response."

"If there is an all-out attack or something like that, then obviously there will be an all-out war," he added.

On being asked about the significance of a possible conflict globally, he said, "Yes, I think so. The clash between two nuclear powers is always worrisome. If things get wrong, there could be a tragic outcome of this confrontation."

