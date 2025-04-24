Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 27 tourists, the Indian government announced the suspension of the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Visa Exemption Scheme. Pakistani nationals living in India on such visas will have to leave the country.

"Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India," said Foreign Secretary Vikam Misri on Wednesday.

Seema Haider and her love story

Amid the visa suspension, social media is abuzz over Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who made headlines for crossing the border to marry Sachin Meena, an Indian man she met while playing mobile game PUBG.

She entered India illegally in 2023, which prompted intelligence agencies to request a comprehensive report from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh Police regarding her unauthorised entry.

She travelled from Pakistan's Karachi, through Nepal to reach Noida, where the couple married and started living together. They reportedly welcomed a daughter this year.

Seema was arrested in July 2023 for illegally entering India. Her Husband Sachin too was arrested for providing shelter to an illegal immigrant, but they were later released on bail.

What happens to Pakistani woman Seema Haider?

Unlike other Pakistani nationals who arrived with valid visas, Seema illegally entered India by crossing over from Nepal. She hasn't attained an Indian citizenship so far, and the judiciary is still examining her legal status.

According to Delhi high court advocate Abu Bakar Sabbak, the directive by the Indian Government also applies to to Seema Haider. However, her situation is not straightforward, therefore there could be some kind of a consideration, reported News18.

Since Seema is married to an Indian citizen and now has a child with him, her case will largely depend on the approach taken by the Uttar Pradesh government of Yogi Adityanath, he further said to the media outlet.

What is SAARC visa suspended by India?

SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Visa Exemption Scheme allows certain categories of dignitaries to be issued a special travel document. This exempts them from the need for visas and other travelling documents.

Currently, 24 categories of people, including dignitaries, judges of higher courts, parliamentarians, senior officials, businessmen, journalists and sportsmen fall in this list.