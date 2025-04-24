Amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan’s diplomatic measures following the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Islamabad has announced the closure of its airspace to Indian carriers on Thursday (Apr 24). The move has impacted the Indian airlines, with longer flight durations and higher fuel burn for international flights taking off from North India. This can also lead to a hike in airfares for Indians.

Travel advisories

Several airlines have issued advisories in light of the current situation.

“Due to the sudden announcement of air space closure by Pakistan, a few of our international flights are being impacted. We understand the inconvenience this may cause and our teams are doing their best to help you reach your destination at the earliest,” IndiGo airlines posted on X.

“We encourage you to check the latest flight status. If your flight is impacted, please explore flexible rebooking options, or claim a refund through our website. We deeply value your patience and understanding, and remain committed to supporting our fellow citizens during these challenging times.”

In a statement posted on X, Air India said, “Due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, UK, Europe, and Middle East will take an alternative extended route. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure that is outside our control. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority.”

Meanwhile, airlines have also added additional flights operating from Jammu and Kashmir to accommodate the excess passengers.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by the tragic incident in Jammu & Kashmir. They remain in our thoughts and prayers,” Akasa Air said in an update.

“In the interest of the travelling customers and continued connectivity in the region: Akasa Air is operating four additional flights between Mumbai and Srinagar on 24th April 2025. Bookings can be made through Akasa Air's app and website. Akasa Air has extended the waiver period to offer greater flexibility to travelers to and from Srinagar. Customers who wish to cancel their bookings will be provided with a full refund at no additional charge for all flights departing between 23rd April 2025 and 7th May 2025 to/from Srinagar.

“Customers can now make their first schedule change without penalty or fare difference, with the new travel date extended to May 7, 2025,” it added.

SpiceJet issued a similar advisory stating that they are “extending waivers on rescheduling and cancellation for travel to and from Srinagar, valid until April 30.”