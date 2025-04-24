In the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed at least 27, the Indian government held an all-party meeting in New Delhi on Thursday (Apr 24). All political parties have extended unequivocal support to the Centre for any action against the perpetrators of the terror attack.

The leaders also observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the Pahalgam terror attack victims.

Opposition leaders support Centre

Opposition leaders, who have questioned the Balakot air strike and the surgical strikes of 2016, have given their “full support to the government to take any action” in the wake of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on Tuesday (Apr 22).

“Everyone condemned the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack. The opposition has given full support to the government to take any action,” said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also expressed support for any decision taken by the central government. “The central government can take action against the nation which shelters the terrorist groups. The international law also permits us to do an air and naval blockade in self-defence against Pakistan and impose sanctions on Pakistan on arms sales,” he said.

“I condemn the way the terrorists killed people by asking about their religion...It is very good that the Indus Water Treaty has been suspended but where will we keep the water?... We will support whatever decision the central government takes...This is not a political issue,” he added.

Security lapse discussed

Security lapse was also discussed in the meeting, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

#WATCH | Delhi: After the all-party meeting, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "The Defence Minister informed about the incident that happened in Pahalgam and the actions taken by the Indian government in the CCS meeting. This incident is very sad. Due to which everyone in the… pic.twitter.com/0XiTnv3kOV — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025

"Why was the CRPF not deployed at the Baisaran meadow?... Why did the quick reaction team take one hour to reach there and they shot people by asking their religion...The false propaganda against the Kashmiris and Kashmiri students should be stopped," said Owaisi.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, said “The entire nation is angry, sad and the nation wants the central government to give a befitting reply to the terrorists in their language. The way they have killed the innocent people, their camps should be destroyed and action should also be taken against Pakistan.”

“This incident took place on 22nd April and on 20th April, that place without the information of security agencies was opened...The security agencies had no information about it...We have demanded that the accountability needs to be fixed and action should be taken as to why there was a security lapse,” he added.

All parties unanimously stand against terrorism

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that all parties are with the government in this fight against terrorism.

“The meeting went very well, and in fact, all the political leaders unanimously supported the action taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) with regard to Pakistan. The Government made it clear in the meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government will have zero tolerance towards terrorist activities in our country and all the leaders expressed their solidarity with the Government for all the actions being taken by the Government and all the actions to be taken in the future,” he said.