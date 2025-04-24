After the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, several heroes have come forward who risked their lives to save the tourists from terrorists.

Amongst all this was Sajjad Ahmed Bhatt. A video has been making rounds on the internet, showing a man carrying an injured body, when the terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists.

Bhatt was seen running downhill, carrying the boy to save his life. The boy was wearing Bhatt's orange jacket, to keep him warm.

Bhatt said that he was nearby that day to attend the funeral of his aunt, but when he heard of the terror attack and their call for locals to help, he ran and made his way to the spot.

Those who could sit were placed on ponies and moved to the hospital, he said.

"I was just one person whose video was taken and circulated. There were many people who were doing the same," Bhatt told Indian news media NDTV.

Notably, Pahalgam has no proper hospital and anyone injured has to be taken to the Anantnag district hospital 40 km away.

Bhatt said that the boy had blood over his face and body, and he took him without stopping to ask for his name.

"The boy's mother was being carried by a pony handler who was right behind me," he said. That man was not photographed, he said.

When asked if he was scared, he said, "We would not have been able to help if we were scared. We were a bit scared of course, but it was a matter of humanity. One is human first, religion comes later... They murdered humanity there that day".

A day earlier, another hero was spotted, one pony ride operator who showed courage and tried to snatch the rifle from one of the terrorists.

Syed Adil Hussain Shah ferried tourists on his horse from the car parking to the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam which is accessible only by foot.

He tried to protect the tourists which he brought to the spot. However, he was shot dead during his attempt to fight one of the terrorists.

On Tuesday, at least 27 people were killed by terrorists in J&K's Pahalgam terror attack. India has now, taken strict actions against Pakistan, announcing several measures.

