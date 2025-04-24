Couldn't bring my husband back": Heartbroken families recount chilling moments of the Pahalgam massacre

Source: X

Jennifer Nathaniel, the wife of Sushil Nathaniel, recounted her final moments with her husband. “I could not bring my husband back the way I had taken him.” She described the horror: “There were three young boys who pointed a gun at my husband and asked him to recite Kalma. He said that I am a Christian and I do not know how to recite Kalma. They pushed him and shot him in the chest,” she added.