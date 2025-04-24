A protest broke out outside the Diplomatic Enclave in Pakistan’s Islamabad following the retaliatory measures taken by India against the terror attack in Pahalgam.

WION has learned that members of political parties and Hurriyat organisations were present in the demonstrations. Protestors also tried to get into the Indian High Commission.

A clash broke out between the security officials and the protestors, prompting authorities to call for the deployment of more personnel. There are also reports of anti-Indian slogans during the protest.

India’s retaliatory measures

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced stern measures against Pakistan following the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on Wednesday (Apr 23). The actions taken by India include halting of Indus Waters Treaty, immediate closure of the Wagha Attari border and revoking SAARC Visas of Pakistani nationals.

Following these strict measures, Pakistan retaliated with similar diplomatic measures calling the halt of the Indus Waters Treaty an “Act of War”.

“Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty, and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian will be considered as an Act of War and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of National Power,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

It further added that Pakistan shall “exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India” including but not limited to Simla Agreement in abeyance. In addition to this, Pakistan suspended all trade with India and warned to close the Wagah Border Post, with immediate effect

Pahalgam terror attack

On Tuesday afternoon (Apr 22), at least 27 people, mainly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in a horrific terror attack. The region is a popular tourist spot and is located in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group, has claimed responsibility for the attack.