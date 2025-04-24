A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) was detained by Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday( April 23) after he inadvertently crossed the international border in Ferozepur of Punjab, while on duty. A flag meeting has been called to ensure the safe return of the jawan, Indian news agency ANI reported quoting senior BSF officer.

As per multiple media reports, the BSF jawan is in the custody of Pakistan Rangers. The incident occurred near Ferozepur on Wednesday, when constable identified as PK Singh of the 182nd battalion strayed across the boundary while accompanying local farmers. He was dressed in uniform and armed with his service rifle.

Pakistan Rangers is mainly responsible for guarding eastern border of Pakistan within the province of Punjab.

This comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack that killed at least 27 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday (Apr 22).

India's action against Pakistan after terror attack

India "put in abeyance" the Indus Water Treaty, downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, expelled its diplomats and called back Indian officials from Islamabad and closed Attari border. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the horrific terror attack. J&K police released sketches of the terrorists and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakhs for those who give any information about them.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally in Bihar on Thursday (Apr 24) said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us in this time."

Pakistan, in its first response, said that they had "nothing to do" with the attack but did not condemn the attack either. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said, "Pakistan has no link with the Pagalgam terror attack," claiming that it was a reaction by those who opposed the Indian government. Moreover, in a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan announced reciprocal action against India similar to the action taken by New Delhi and warned of ending the Simla Agreement.