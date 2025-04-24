Pahalgam terrorist attack LIVE Updates: Investigators have identified five terrorists involved in the deadly attack near Pahalgam that killed 26 people. The terrorists include three Pakistani nationals and two local operatives from Jammu and Kashmir who allegedly received training in Pakistan.
The gunmen opened fire at tourists gathered in a Baisaran meadow and ran away into the jungles with a manhunt on. This is the worst such attack in the country in nearly two decades.
As per reports, the terrorists behind the tragic attack have been identified as Asif Fauji (alias Moosa), Suleman Shah (alias Yunus), and Abu Talha (alias Asif) from Pakistan, along with Adil Guri and Ahsan, two Kashmiris who reportedly crossed into Pakistan in 2018.
Condemning the attack, Indian PM Narendra Modi on X wrote, "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected."
"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," he added.
The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow organisation of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), is believed to be behind the attack.
Apr 24, 2025 09:33 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live updates: Siddaramaiah arrives at victims residence
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah arrived at the residence of Bharat Bhushan, a resident of Bengaluru, who was killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, to pay last respects. He also interacted with the grieving family.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says, "I strongly condemn the attack. Terrorists and terrorist activities must be thrown out of the country. We should not need to show them sympathy; we are with the central government. I demand that the central government take stringent action to eradicate terrorism. Killing them in front of their wives and kids is nothing but a cowardly act. In the same state, the Pulwama incident also happened. Again, it should not repeat itself; wherever these terrorists are, they must be treated properly. Probably it's an intelligence failure; we lacked intelligence."
"Madhu Bangarappa visited Shivamogga, and Ramalinga Reddy will be here till cremation. Our government has announced Rs 10 lakhs to families, and we are standing with them. I sent Santosh Lad and asked him to bring back those who lost their lives and 177 people who are in Kashmir. It's a responsibility and duty of the government. The central government has taken some actions already, and we are with the central government. We demand that the central government take strong action," he added.
Apr 24, 2025 09:30 IST
JK terror attack live updates: Chhattisgarh CM return from Mumbai
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "I went to Mumbai for a two-day visit but returned early to attend the last rites of businessman Dinesh Miraniya, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. India has always given a befitting reply to Pakistan. This time too India will teach a lesson to Pakistan."
Apr 24, 2025 08:58 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live updates: Centre to brief leaders at all-party meet
The Centre will brief leaders of various political parties on the Pahalgam terror attack and hear their views at an all-party meeting to be held on Thursday evening.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to brief the leaders, official sources said. Singh will chair the meeting.
With the government announcing a host of measures targeting Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack where terrorists killed at least 26 persons, mostly tourists, on Tuesday, reports suggest that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar may also speak at the meeting.
The decision to call an all-party meeting was taken on Wednesday, with Singh and Shah reaching out to various parties. There has been a convention for calling an all-party meeting following an incident with serious repercussions related to national security, as was seen after the Pulwama terror attack in 2019 or during the India-China standoff in 2020.
It helps present a picture of national unity in moments of crises and allows the opposition leaders to convey their views to the government and be briefed in detail on the official position.
Apr 24, 2025 08:53 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live updates: Ex-Pakistan minister calls India's diplomatic measures 'childish decision'
Former Pakistan Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain responded to New Delhi's diplomatic measures against Islamabad in the wake of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. At least 26 people, mostly tourists, lost their lives on Tuesday when terrorists opened fire in what is the deadliest attack on civilians in years.
Apr 24, 2025 08:51 IST
JK terror attack live updates: Watch | Condolences Pour In From World Leaders As India Mourns Pahalgam Terror Attack
Apr 24, 2025 08:50 IST
JK terror attack live updates: Who are the terrorists behind horrific Kashmir massacre? 3 Pakistani, 2 Kashmiri LeT operatives identified
Investigators on Wednesday (Apr 23) identified five terrorists involved in the deadly attack near Pahalgam that killed 26 people. The terrorists include three Pakistani nationals and two local operatives from Jammu and Kashmir who allegedly received training in Pakistan.
Apr 24, 2025 08:49 IST
JK terror attack live updates: Ex-Pak cricketer questions Islamabad and Shehbaz Sharif on Pahalgam attack: 'Deep down, you know the truth'
Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria questioned Islamabad and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the wake of a cowardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people lost their lives. The attack has been widely condemned by political leaders worldwide, with J&K's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah describing the incident as "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years".