Pahalgam terrorist attack LIVE Updates: Investigators have identified five terrorists involved in the deadly attack near Pahalgam that killed 26 people. The terrorists include three Pakistani nationals and two local operatives from Jammu and Kashmir who allegedly received training in Pakistan.

The gunmen opened fire at tourists gathered in a Baisaran meadow and ran away into the jungles with a manhunt on. This is the worst such attack in the country in nearly two decades.

JK Pahalgam Terror Attack Live

As per reports, the terrorists behind the tragic attack have been identified as Asif Fauji (alias Moosa), Suleman Shah (alias Yunus), and Abu Talha (alias Asif) from Pakistan, along with Adil Guri and Ahsan, two Kashmiris who reportedly crossed into Pakistan in 2018.

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates

Condemning the attack, Indian PM Narendra Modi on X wrote, "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected."

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," he added.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow organisation of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), is believed to be behind the attack.

