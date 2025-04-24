As the tensions between India and Pakistan intensified after the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan issued a notification for conducting a surface-to-surface missile test along its coastline. This comes a day after India announced stringent actions against Pakistan in light of the terror attack that killed at least 26 people.

Advertisment

As Pakistan notified that it is conducting missile tests on April 24 and 25, concerned Indian agencies are keeping a close watch on all the developments, news agency ANI reported citing defence sources.

Also read: Amid Pahalgam attack, Indian Navy test-fires missile capable of hitting targets inside Pakistan

"Pakistan has issued a notification to carry out a surface-to-surface missile test off its Karachi coast along its coastline within its Exclusive Economic Zone on April 24-25. Indian agencies concerned are keeping a close watch on all the developments: Defence sources," ANI said in a post on X.

Advertisment

Pakistan has issued a notification to carry out a surface-to-surface missile test off its Karachi coast along its coastline within its Exclusive Economic Zone on April 24-25. Indian agencies concerned are keeping a close watch on all the developments: Defence sources — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025

India on Wednesday announced big and stern measures against Pakistan after The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the attack, PM Modi convened a committee meeting, and announced measures against terrorism promoted by Pakistan.

Advertisment

Also read: Pahalgam terror attack | Pakistani nationals, on 48 hours deadline to leave India, head to Attari-Wagah border

In a bold move, India suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, shut the Attari Integrated Check Post, and cancelled Pakistani access to the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES).

India shut down the Wagha Attari border with immediate effect. "Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

Earlier today, PM Modi also vowed to identify, track, and punish every terrorist involved in the deadly attack. He further stressed that India's spirit would never be broken by terrorism, adding that terrorism will "not go unpunished".

He vowed to punish the terrorists with an unimaginable punishment. "I want to say in very clear words that the terrorists who carried out this attack and those who conspired in it will receive a punishment bigger than they can imagine," he stressed.

Also read: No handshake with Pakistanis: BSF announces change in beating retreat ceremony after Pahalgam attack | Details here