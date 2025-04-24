Following India's announcement of closing the border with Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Border Security Force (BSF) has announced that it would make changed in the Beating Retreat ceremony at the Wagah-Attari border. The BSF said in a statement that it is scaling down the ceremonial display during the Retreat Ceremony at Attari as well as at Hussainiwala and Sadki in Punjab. The Indian forces said that there will be no handshake with the sodiers of the neibouring country and the gates will be closed during the ceremony. Meanwhile, Pakistan has announced reciprocal action on India by shutting the Wagah border on its side.



The BSF has said that this step reflects India's serious concern over cross-border hostilities and reaffirms that peace and provocation cannot coexist. At least 27 people were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran valley on Tuesday (Apr 22). The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐲



In the wake of the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam, a calibrated decision has been taken to scale down the ceremonial display during the Retreat Ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki in Punjab.



The key changes include:

- Suspension of the… pic.twitter.com/KGyyt18mjI — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) April 24, 2025

What is Attari check post that India has sealed?

Attari check post that is located 28 kilometres from Amritsar is India’s first land port and the only land route that allows trade with Pakistan. It is a crucial route fro India's trade with Afghanistan. The check post spans across 120 acres and directly connects National Highway-I. It serves as a vital conduit for trade and connectivity between the two countries.

Pahalgam terror attack and India's action against Pakistan

India "put in abeyance" the Indus Water Treaty, downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, expelled its diplomats and called back Indian officials from Islamabad and closed Attari border. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the horrific terror attack. J&K police released sketches of the terrorists and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakhs for those who give any information about them.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally in Bihar on Thursday (Apr 24) said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us in this time."