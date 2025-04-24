A day after announcing series of measures against Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a statement detailing out the visa restrictions and asking its citizens in the neighbouring country to return as soon as possible.

The MEA statement provides details on the visa restrictions that were announced by India on Apr 23. The MEA statement said that the deadline for revocation of all existing visas to Pakistani nationals is April 27, 2025. Additionally, medical visas issued to Pakistanis will be valid only till April 29, 2025.

India has "strongly" asked its nationals to avoid travelling to Pakistan and advised those currently in Pakistan "to return to India at the earliest."

This comes after India "put in abeyance" the Indus Water Treaty, downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, expelled its diplomats and called back Indian officials from Islamabad and closed Attari border.

Pahalgam terror attack and India's action against Pakistan

At least 27 people were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran valley on Tuesday (Apr 22). The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the horrific terror attack. J&K police released sketches of the terrorists and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakhs for those who give any information about them.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally in Bihar on Thursday (Apr 24) said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us in this time."