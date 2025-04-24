Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for his firm preference for Hindi, even when it comes to world’s fora like the G20, addressing the United Nations. But on Thursday (April 24), during a rally in Bihar’s Madhubani, the PM made an extremely rare of switching his language to English.

#WATCH | On Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi says, "Today, on the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism.… pic.twitter.com/8SPHOAJIi2 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025

PM Modi breaks tradition

Why? Because his words were not for India alone. They were a message to the entire world. To make sure that his strong words against terrorism are oscillated around the world

Addressing the rally, the PM said, “Today, on the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world — India will identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth.”

“India's spirit will never be broken by Terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is on our side. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders, who have stood with us in these times,” the PM further added.

The PM’s strong statement comes in the wake of the terror attack at the popular tourist area of Pahalgam in South Kashmir on Tuesday (April 22). The cowardly attack left 27 dead and at least 20 others injured, officials confirmed. The attack is one of the biggest attacks on civilians and tourists in decades of terror violence in the Valley.

The Pahalgam terror attack has drawn international attention. US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, were among global leaders who condemned the terror attack, standing in solidarity with India.

In a phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump denounced the terror attack and offered India complete support to hold the perpetrators of the ‘heinous attack’ accountable.

Why the switch to English from Hindi?

This was not symbolic or political. This rare switch to English from Hindi wasn’t done for the political analysts. It was not meant for newspaper headlines. It was to make sure that his message went into every ear out there in the world.

The significance of choosing English — the global language of diplomacy was not missed. In doing so, PM Modi wasn’t only addressing Indian citizens, but the entire world. He was addressing the global leaders, international organisations and the terror networks and states that provide them with the harbour.

By addressing in English, PM ensured that this warning would not only resonate in India—it would resound through diplomatic corridors, intelligence circles, and geopolitical arenas across the world.

And the idea was simple: India is not just speaking but giving a stern warning to the world in their fight against terrorism.

This moment was more than a speech. It was a statement of leadership. It was a reminder that even in times of dire threat, silence is not strength. And these are the times when in order to make a strong statement that reverberates across the globe, you have to speak the global language.