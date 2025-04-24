Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Bihar for a rally organised on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day. After the attack, this is the first time that the prime minister is addressing a public gathering in Bihar's Madhubani.

Advertisment

Also read: Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistan cricketers remain silent, won't even condemn horrific act - just like their government

PM Modi had cut short his Saudi Arabia visit as he learnt about the dastardly attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. Before he could commence his speech, PM Modi asked the people present at the gathering to observe moments of silence for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and those backing them. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism," the prime minister assured

Advertisment

Watch video here:

National Panchayati Raj Day programme in Madhubani, Bihar. https://t.co/cM06fBSkvY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2025

Advertisment



"Whoever orchestrated this dastardly attack, those terrorists and the masterminds, will be punished way beyond their imagination," he added.

Expressing grief, he said, "In this terror attack, someone lost their son, brother, and life partner. Our sorrow is the same from Kargil to Kanyakumari. The enemies of the country have attacked our soul."

PM Modi further added, "And terrorism will not go unpunished; every effort will be made to ensure justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us during these times."