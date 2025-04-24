India was subjected to a dastardly terror attack on April 22 when terrorist indiscriminately shot innocent civilians in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam. More than 25 people lost their lives in it - all tourists from various part of India. The attack was another chilling reminder of what lies on India's west is not a friendly neighbour but a thorn of Kashmir - the paradise on Earth, and a jilted nation harbouring terrorists.

Advertisment

It was not long ago there were talks happening about Indian cricket team visiting Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. There were requests made, opinions given, assurances promised by many former cricketers of Pakistan and now everyone is silent.

Also Read - Pahalgam terror attack: India head coach Gautam Gambhir gets death threat from ISIS Kashmir

So called Pakistan stars like Shahid Afridi, Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raza, Shoaib Malik and many others wanted India to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 and now they won't even condemn the cowardly attack - just like the their government which says 'we have nothing to do with it.'

Advertisment

Only two former Pak cricketer showed some nerves to call out the Pahalgam terror attack - Mohammad Hafiz and Danish Kaneria.

"Sad and heartbroken," wrote Hafeez on social media while Kaneria, a Hindu cricketer, called out Shehbaz Sharif government for the attack.

In an X post, Kaneria asked, "If Pakistan truly has no role in the Pahalgam terror attack, why hasn’t Prime Minister @CMShehbaz condemned it yet?"

Advertisment

The Pahalgam terror attack was one of the most gruesome ones in India and Kashmir since 2019 Pulwama attack. Indian cricketers, meanwhile, have been vocal in condemning the horrific attack. India head coach Gautam Gambhir, however, have gotten a death threat email from ISIS Kashmir soon after the attack.

Pakistan's Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem, meanwhile, has declined India javelin star Neeraj Chopra's invitation to come to India for NC Classic tournament. Chopra had extended invitation to Nadeem on April 21 - a day before the attack.