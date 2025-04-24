India cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir has been issued a death threat by ISIS Kashmir. This comes a couple of days after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir. Gambhir, following the threat, has registered a formal FIR with Delhi's Rajinder Nagar police station.

What threat did Gambhir get?

Known for his fierceness on the ground, Gambhir is also a former Member of Parliament (MP) of ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). The Indian head coach received two emails on April 22 - one in afternoon and one in evening - which read 'IKillU,' reported news agency ANI.

Gambhir had reacted to the terrorist attack on his social media handle X and posted: "Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike."

What was Pahalgam terror attack?

During the afternoon hours, at least 3-5 terrorists shot indiscriminately on people in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow - a popular tourist spot. At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in one of the most deadly attacks on Indian soil.

The secutiry agencies have issued a sketch of suspected terrorist in the aftermath of the attack among other steps.

What steps have been taken by the Indian government?

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh, meanwhile, said Wednesday (Apr 23) that the perpetrators who planned and carried out the ghastly terror attack on civilians in Kashmir would see a swift response.

"Those responsible and behind such an act will very soon hear our response, loud and clear," Rajnath Singh said in a speech in capital New Delhi.

"We won't just reach those people who carried out the attack. We will also reach out to those who planned this from behind the scenes on our land, he added.