Bangladesh's ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has issued a statement condemning the horrific Pahalgam terror attack and said that it is a "grave threat to the creation of a humane world."

Extending support to India and highlighting her party, Bangladeshi Awami League's "zero tolerance towards terrorism," Hasina said that "those responsible for such barbaric attacks be brought to justice."

"We offer unwavering support for humanitarian political values across the globe. The terrorist attack in Kashmir is a grave threat to the creation of a humane world and a deep wound on the heart of human civilization. The Bangladesh Awami League will continue to lend full support in the global struggle against these extremist forces. We demand that those responsible for such barbaric attacks be brought to justice," Sheikh Hasina' statement stated.

"Our commitment lies in building a humane society, state, and world by fostering solidarity among people. We unequivocally and resolutely condemn such acts of terrorism," her statement added.

Sheikh Hasina was ousted from Bangladesh last year in August. She is reportedly in exile in India. The interim government in the neighbouring country is currently run by Muhammad Yunus. He took to X to condemn the attack, "We strongly condemn this heinous act. Let me reaffirm Bangladesh's resolute stand against terrorism."

Pahalgam terror attack and India's action against Pakistan

At least 27 people were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran valley on Tuesday (Apr 22). The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the horrific terror attack. Indian took swift action against Pakistan and halted the Indus Water Treaty temporarily, expelled diplomats closed Attari border, imposed visa restrictions and downgraded diplomatic ties.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally in Bihar on Thursday (Apr 24) said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us in this time."