The National Central Bureau (NCB) of Bangladesh Police has submitted a request to the Interpol seeking a red notice against 12 individuals, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a media report said Saturday.

Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's (AL) 16-year regime.

The NCB processes such requests based on appeals from courts, public prosecutors, or investigating agencies, The Daily Star said, quoting Enamul Haque Sagor, assistant inspector general (media).

Confirming the development, Sagor said at the Police Headquarters: "These applications are filed in connection with allegations that emerge during investigations or through ongoing case proceedings." A red notice is used by Interpol to help locate and provisionally arrest individuals pending extradition or similar legal action. Interpol assists in tracking the whereabouts of fugitives living abroad, and once confirmed, the information is shared with relevant authorities, the newspaper said.

Weeks after Muhammad Yunus took over as the Chief Adviser of the Interim government on August 8, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for "crimes against humanity and genocide".

In November last year, the Chief Prosecutor's Office of the ICT formally asked the Police Headquarters to seek Interpol's help in arresting Hasina and others identified as fugitives.

On January 21, Bangladesh's interim government said it will continue its efforts to bring deposed Hasina back from India and will seek international intervention if necessary.

