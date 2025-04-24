After the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed at least 26 lives, India has taken a stern move and set a 48-hour deadline for Pakistani nationals to leave the country.

Pakistani nationals living in India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) have begun moving towards Attari-Wagah border to exit the country by the said deadline.

#WATCH | After India announced 48-hour deadline for Pakistani nationals currently in India under the SVES visa to leave India, a Pakistani national leaves for his country via the Attari-Wagah border pic.twitter.com/pi1BeZ43H8 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025

"Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India," Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary said during special briefing by MEA

Misri said, "The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to maintain high vigil."

"It resolved that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account. As with the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana, India will be unrelenting in the pursuit of those who have committed acts of terror, or conspired to make them possible," he further added.



The strength of the High Commissions will be reduced; from 55 it will brought down to 30. This change will be effective by May 1.