/'Never pulled the trigger': Hegseth hails Trump for Iran nuclear strikes, diplomacy

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday (July 31) praised President Donald Trump for ordering strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities while continuing diplomatic engagement with Tehran, saying the president had demonstrated both military resolve and a willingness to negotiate.

Speaking during a televised Cabinet meeting at Camp David, Hegseth said Trump had shown “the courage to do Midnight Hammer and conclude the 12-day war by obliterating their nuclear sites.” He said previous US presidents had weighed similar military action against Iran's nuclear programme but ultimately decided against it.

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"They never pulled the trigger because of the complications, challenges and risks," Hegseth said, crediting Trump with deciding those concerns. At the same time, Hegseth defended the administration's diplomatic approach towards Tehran, saying it was backed by experienced officials.