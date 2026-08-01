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'Never pulled the trigger': Hegseth hails Trump for Iran nuclear strikes, diplomacy

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 02:18 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 02:20 IST
'Never pulled the trigger': Hegseth hails Trump for Iran nuclear strikes, diplomacy

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Photograph: (Credits: AFP)

Story highlights

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth praised President Donald Trump for ordering strikes on Iran's nuclear sites during Operation Midnight Hammer, while successfully combining military resolve with ongoing diplomacy.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday (July 31) praised President Donald Trump for ordering strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities while continuing diplomatic engagement with Tehran, saying the president had demonstrated both military resolve and a willingness to negotiate.

Also read: ‘They do lie’: Trump says he is ‘losing faith’ in Iran as nuclear talks continue

Speaking during a televised Cabinet meeting at Camp David, Hegseth said Trump had shown “the courage to do Midnight Hammer and conclude the 12-day war by obliterating their nuclear sites.” He said previous US presidents had weighed similar military action against Iran's nuclear programme but ultimately decided against it.

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Also read: 'There needs to be a declaration of war': Trump wins Senate vote, but Cassidy draws red line on Iran

"They never pulled the trigger because of the complications, challenges and risks," Hegseth said, crediting Trump with deciding those concerns. At the same time, Hegseth defended the administration's diplomatic approach towards Tehran, saying it was backed by experienced officials.

"We have the best negotiators in the world," he said, praising Trump's strategy of combining military action with continued diplomatic efforts.

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Also read: ‘We're going to be hitting them very hard’: Trump vows heavy strike after US intercepts Iranian missile attack

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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