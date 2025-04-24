A series of punitive diplomatic actions have already been taken by the Indian government against Pakistan after the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination, claimed the lives of 27 tourists. Among the immediate actions taken by the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari.

The decision to close Attari, located just 28 kilometres from Amritsar, India’s first Land Port and the only permitted land route for trade with Pakistan, was announced by foreign secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday (April 23) after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security in New Delhi.

In retaliation Pakistan too suspended 'all trade' with India, including that routes through third countries.

The decision is not going to impact India's economy as the India-Pakistan trade has actually been miniscule and will only completely halt now.

In fact India's export to Pakistan is much higher than imports from the neighbouring country.

Attari-Wagah corridor trade

The Attari check post directly connected to national highway-I has been pivotal in cross-border trade. Trade and passenger movement through the Attari-Wagah corridor has not been very consistent in terms of volume due to the relations India-Pakistan share.

According to a data, India's exports to Pakistan in April-January 2024-25 stood at USD 447.65 million, while imports were meagre USD 0.42 million. The exports and imports in 2023-24 were USD 1.18 billion and USD 2.88 million, respectively, reported the news agency PTI.

"We have minuscule trade with Pakistan, which is constantly declining. During April-January 2024-25, the same was not even USD 500 million as against the overall trade of over USD 800 billion in the same period. The trade will now come to a complete standstill affecting supply of some key products to Pakistan, hitting their economy further," Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S C Ralhan told news agency PTI

Similarly, Indian export to Pakistan in 2022-23 and 2021-22 was worth USD 627.1 million and USD 513.82 million, while the import was a paltry USD 20.11 million and USD 2.54 million, respectively.

What India exports to Pakistan



Organic chemicals and pharmaceutical products accounted for about 60 per cent of the country's total exports to Pakistan in April-January 2024-25. This accounted for USD 129.55 million and USD 110.06 million, respectively.

sugar and sugar confectionary (USD 85.16 million)

coffee, tea and spices (USD 1.66 million)

Cereals (USD 1.39 million)

petroleum products (USD 11.63 million)

Fertiliser (USD 6 million)

plastics (USD 4.16 million),

Rubber (USD 1.88 million),

Auto components (USD 28.57 million)

(With inputs from agencies)