The Union government of India has decided to stop Indus River water flow to Pakistan following the termination of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty following the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists, sources said.

The government now plans to increase the capacity of dams along the Indus River to enhance storage.

Advertisment

Jal Shakti minister CR Paatil said on Friday that India would not allow a “single drop” of water to flow into Pakistan as a retaliation for its alleged role in the terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 innocent people.

“We will ensure that not a single drop of water flows into Pakistan from India,” CR Paatil said.

मोदी सरकार द्वारा सिंधु जल संधि पर लिया गया ऐतिहासिक निर्णय पूर्णतः न्यायसंगत और राष्ट्रहित में है।हम ख्याल रखेंगे की पाकिस्तान में सिंधु नदी का एक बूंद पानी भी नहीं जाए । pic.twitter.com/yJhdzdDAAb — C R Paatil (@CRPaatil) April 25, 2025

Advertisment

On Thursday, a day after announcing the move, the Indian government issued a formal notification implementing its decision to suspend the treaty and served it to Pakistan.

Also Read | Muslims wear black armbands to Friday prayers, condemn Pahalgam attack; Owaisi blasts terrorists, Pakistan



The notification stated that the Indus Waters Treaty is being held in ‘abeyance’, effectively suspending all the obligations, including meetings between Indus Commissioners, data sharing, and advance notice of new projects.

India is now free to construct dams on the river without needing any consultation with Pakistan.



India’s Water Resources Secretary Debashree Mukherjee said in a letter to Pakistani officials that sustained cross-border terrorism targeting Jammu and Kashmir impedes India’s rights under the Indus Waters Treaty.

“The obligation to honour a treaty in good faith is fundamental to a treaty. However, what we have seen instead is sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan targeting the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” the letter read.



Pakistan has rejected India’s suspension of the treaty and said any measures to stop the water flow to Pakistan under the pact will be seen as an “act of war”.

The treaty was signed in September 1960 after nine years of negotiations between the two countries to manage issues relating to cross-border rivers.

Also Read | Pak Senate passes resolution denying any link to Pahalgam attack; UN urges for ‘maximum restraint’

Advertisment

Indus Water Treaty ’most unfair’ to J&K, says CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the Indus Water Treaty is the “most unfair document” to the people of the Union Territory.

#WATCH | Srinagar | #PahalgamTerroristAttack | On the decision of the Central government to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, J&K CM Omar Abdullah says, "The government of India has taken some steps. As far as J&K is concerned, we have never been in favour of the Indus Water… pic.twitter.com/2VG6fpxarh — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2025



Abdullah expressed strong disapproval of the pact and was quoted by ANI as saying, “The government of India has taken some steps. As far as J-K is concerned, we have never been in favour of the Indus Water Treaty. We have always believed that the Indus Water Treaty has been the most unfair document to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Crucial meeting held at Amit Shah’s residence

A key meeting over the Indus Water Treaty took place at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence in the national capital, where Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, MEA S JJaishankar,and others were present.

Also read: India tells its nationals in Pakistan "to return at the earliest", gives deadline to Pakistanis for exiting India

After the meeting, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR PPaatil,said, “A roadmap was prepared in the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Three options were discussed in the meeting. The government is working on short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures so that not even a drop of water goes to Pakistan. Soon, desilting of rivers will be done to stop the water and divert it.”

The decision comes after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on 22 April, killing 26 people and leaving many injured.