Muslims across India wore black armbands during the prayers on Friday (April 25), the first since the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, and staged protests against the killing of 26 unarmed civilians by terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot TRF.



In a show of dissent, Muslims wore black armbands during Jumma congregational prayers in several cities, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bhopal, and Surat.

In Hyderabad, Muslims marched through the streets after the Friday prayers, chanting slogans “Pakistan Murdabad” and “Hindustan Zindabad.”

VIDEO | Kolkata: Muslims offer Friday prayers wearing black armbands to condemn Pahalgam terror attack.



"Muslims of the country are with the families of 26 people who lost their lives in Pahalgam terror attack. Whenever any terror attack happens in the country, Muslims of India… pic.twitter.com/EY6EQjRiDa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2025

In their Friday sermons, mosque imams also denounced the killings and criticised Pakistan for its continued support to cross-border terrorism.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | #PahalgamTerroristAttack | Shahi Imam of the Teele Wali Masjid, Maulana Qari Syed Fazlul Mannan Rahmani says, "I have appealed to the people to wear a black band for Jumma (Friday prayers). It will be a silent protest. I offer my condolences and also pray… pic.twitter.com/0PjLpPIkPq — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had, in a post on X, urged Muslims to wear black bands as a symbolic gesture condemning the Pahalgam attack.

At the Jama Masjid in Delhi, Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari condemned the killings of innocent civilians and criticised Pakistan for harbouring terrorists.

Owaisi also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement promising unprecedented retribution against the attackers and their masterminds.

Meanwhile, videos of Owaisi throwing expletives at the terrorists and Pakistan, on Thursday, have gone viral on social media, where several users hailed him for his stance.



Owaisi, who is often the target of saffron party supporters, has been garnering their praise for his comments.

Netizens said that he spoke what most “secular leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav failed to accept".

The AIMIM chief used the choicest expletives for the terrorists who asked tourists their religion before killing them in Kashmir valley. Owaisi also held Pakistan responsible for the attack.

Never thought I would ever agree with anything Owaisi ever says but he is the only opposition leader who has shown the courage to openly say “naam pooch kar katl kiya hai” from day 1



Definitely better than HINOs like Shatrughan, Vadra, Raut, Rajdeep & Copic.twitter.com/Dt8apNE5EE — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) April 24, 2025



“In ka***no, ha***zaado ne jo harkat ki, wahan par naam poochh kar goli maare, samudaaya pooch kar marei, iski accountability toh honi chaiye. Aur yakeenan ye dehshatgard humare padosi mulk Pakistan se aaye, Pakistan ke ISI, Pakistan ka establishment, unka poora support inko haasil hai. (The terrorists, what they did, asking people their names and then killing them, there must be accountability. They came from Pakistan and are backed by Pakistan’s ISI and establishment),” the MP said.

Many social media users said that Owaisi was “far better” than other opposition leaders like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in condemning the attack.