Making a veiled reference to the Pahalgam terror attack and sharing his views on the response required to deal with terrorism, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday that non-violence is in the basic nature of Hindus, but destroying the oppressor is also a key part of our religion.

“Non-violence is the basic nature of us Indians. We never trouble our neighbours. But some people will not change; no matter what you do, they will keep troubling the world. In such a situation, it is the king’s duty to protect his subjects. For this, killing the oppressor is also his duty,” Bhagwat said while speaking at a book launch as quoted by ANI news agency.

The RSS chief also used an anecdote from the epic Ramayana to make a veiled reference towards enforcing strict action against the perpetrators.

“Ravana was also killed because he refused to change his mind. There was no option left. Lord Ram killed him, but he was also given a chance to reform, when he did not reform, he was killed only after that,” Bhagwat said.

“This attack is a reminder that this is a fight between Dharma and Adharma. People were asked about their religion and killed. Hindus will never do this. This is not our nature. Hatred and enmity are not there in our culture, but to bear losses silently is also not in our culture. There is pain in our hearts. We are angry. We have to show our strength to end evil,” he added.

“We expect a strong response. A truly non-violent person must also be strong. If there is no strength, there is no option, but when there is strength, it must be visible when needed,” the RSS chief added.

In his address at the release and promotion of the book ‘The Hindu Manifesto’, Bhagwat also stressed the need to understand Sanatan Dharma in the true sense and elaborated on the principles of Hinduism.

He added that Hinduism must coexist with other religions in the world.

