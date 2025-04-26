A new video of the dastardly April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has surfaced and is going viral on social media.

In the video shot from a distance, one terrorist holding a rifle is seen shooting a man who is wearing a white shirt. As soon as the terrorist fires, the man falls to the ground instantly, suggesting that he had been shot in the head from close range. The video shows that when the man falls down, there is screaming all around, and people start running here and there in panic, trying to save their lives.

Then the terrorists start firing, and the sounds of bullets start echoing in the picturesque Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

Since the April 22 incident, many pictures and videos of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam have been shared on social media and have gone viral.

The videos and pictures tell a painful story. In some pictures that surfaced on Wednesday, scattered caps and shoes stuck in the mud were seen around the site of the incident.



The terrorists who perpetrated the attack were allegedly from The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

However, after initially claiming responsibility for the attack, on Saturday TRF denied its involvement in the Pahalgam attack, even calling the allegations against it “false, hasty, and part of an orchestrated campaign to malign the Kashmiri resistance”.

The group claimed that shortly after the incident, an unauthorised message was posted from one of its digital platforms. TRF went on to allege that this post was the result of a “coordinated cyber intrusion — a familiar tactic in the Indian state's digital warfare arsenal.”

TRF, an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba was declared a “terrorist organisation” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Some media reports claimed that Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir personally directed the Lashkar-e-Taiba leadership to ensure TRF withdrew its earlier statement claiming responsibility for the Pahalgam attack.

