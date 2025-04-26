A two-year-old American citizen has been deported to Honduras with her mother, a federal judge confirmed on Friday. The Trump administration argued that the mother had requested her daughter accompany her, according to court documents.

US District Judge Terry Doughty said the child, identified as VML in court filings, was released in Honduras on Friday afternoon alongside her mother, who the judge noted is an undocumented immigrant.

Who is VML?

VML, a two-year-old girl born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 4, 2023. She is a US citizen by birth. But now, she is in Honduras after US immigration officials deported her along with her mother, who is an undocumented immigrant.

The case has raised serious questions about how a citizen child could be deported without proper legal process.

What happened?

Earlier this week, VML's mother went to a regular check-in with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). She took VML and her 11-year-old sister with her. ICE detained all three.

Lawyers for the family quickly filed an emergency petition. They argued that it was illegal to detain and deport VML because she was a US citizen.

Judge steps in

Federal Judge Terry Doughty said it is illegal to deport or detain a US citizen. He called for a hearing on May 16 to find out what really happened.

"In the interest of dispelling our strong suspicion that the government just deported a US citizen with no meaningful process," Judge Doughty wrote.

"It is illegal and unconstitutional to deport, detain for deportation, or recommend deportation of a US citizen," he added.

Still, VML and her mother were sent to Honduras on Friday afternoon.

What is Trump administration's defence?

The government said the mother told ICE she wanted her daughter to stay with her and go back to Honduras.

"The mother wishes that the child be deported with her... But the court doesn’t know that," Judge Doughty said.

Government lawyers also said, "VML is not at substantial risk of irreparable harm if kept with her lawful custodian mother."

Father's effort to stop the deportation

VML’s father, who lives in Louisiana, tried to stop the deportation. He rushed to the ICE office in New Orleans after getting a call. But ICE officials would not give him much information.

When he spoke briefly with VML’s mother, he heard her and their daughters crying. He reminded her that VML was a US citizen and could not be deported. But an ICE officer reportedly grabbed the phone and ended the call.

The father tried to arrange for his sister-in-law, a US citizen, to take custody of VML. But ICE said it was not necessary because the child was already with her mother. They also warned the father he could be detained if he tried to pick her up.

Government lawyers said the man "claiming to be VML’s father" had not properly identified himself to ICE.

What’s next?

A hearing is set for May 16 in Monroe, Louisiana. It will look into whether VML's rights were violated and if any further action needs to be taken.