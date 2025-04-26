World leaders, including US President Donald Trump and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, attended the funeral event of Pope Francis in Vatican City on Saturday. Two photos of Trump and Macron have gone viral on the internet - one, where the US president seemingly gives a death stare to his French counterpart, and the second, where both are shaking hands.
The handshake is during the Sign of Peace, a rite where individuals express peace, communion and charity with each other. Both leaders can be seen shaking hands and saying: "Peace be with you."
Seating arrangement at the Pope's funeral was the talk of the town ahead of the scheduled event, with reports stating that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky might be seated alongside Trump. However, Zelensky was seated with Indian President Droupadi Murmu. All these leaders were also given the front row.
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky have been given front-row seats for Pope Francis’s funeral. Emmanuel Macron is also sat in the front row.
Trump and Macron had the leaders of Estonia and Finland seated between them. Earlier in March, Trump and Macron met at the White House, and videos of their 'bromance went viral on the internet with some even calling their hugs, yank handshakes, hand grips and knee touches "awkward."
French President Macron has taken the seat of a mediator for the talks between Ukrainian and US officials for a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Earlier this month, talks were held in Paris amid Trump's threats that he would walk away from the mediation if Kyiv did not agree to the US' proposal.
Meanwhile, Trump held a short meeting with Zelensky in St. Peter's Basilica before the Pope's funeral. They were also joined by Macron and UK PM Keir Starmer.
