US President Donald Trump on Saturday (April 26) slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin questioning whether the Kremlin truly wants to end the war in Ukraine, suggesting that tougher measures might be needed.

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, "With all of that being said, there was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days. It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through 'Banking' or 'Secondary Sanctions'? Too many people are dying!!!"

His sharp words came shortly after the Kremlin announced Russia’s willingness to resume talks with Ukraine, claiming they would do so "without preconditions."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "During yesterday's talks with Trump's envoy Witkoff, Vladimir Putin reiterated that Russia is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine without any preconditions." Peskov also noted that Putin has made similar offers in the past.

Trump and Zelensky meet privately before Pope Francis’ funeral

Trump’s comments followed a private meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, held ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City.

"President Trump and President Zelensky met privately today and had a very productive discussion," said White House communications director Steven Cheung.

The Ukrainian presidency also confirmed the meeting, with Zelensky’s spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov telling journalists: "The meeting took place and is already over," but gave no further details.

This latest development comes after the White House recently stated that Kyiv and Moscow were "very close to a deal."

The encounter between Trump and Zelensky was the first after their verbal spat in Washington back in February. At that time, discussions in the Oval Office ended abruptly, with no clear breakthrough.

