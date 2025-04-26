The Russian army has announced that Ukrainian forces have fully regained control of the Kursk region, a claim, Ukraine denied, saying that Russia's statements "do not correspond to reality."

Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov informed Russian President Vladimir Putin during a video call on Saturday that the village of Gornal, the last settlement in the area, had been liberated.

"Today, the last settlement in the Kursk region, the village of Gornal, has been liberated from Ukrainian forces," Gerasimov said during the meeting.

President Putin said, "The Kyiv regime’s adventure has completely failed."

"Ukrainian defensive operations in certain areas of Kursk Oblast continue," Ukraine's General Staff said.

"The situation is difficult, but our units continue to hold certain positions and carry out tasks as assigned," the statement added.

Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region caught both Russia and the West by surprise. It was the first time Ukraine had managed to turn the tables and go on the offensive rather than being defensive.

North Korean troops credited for aiding Russian forces

In a first, the Russian military praised North Korean soldiers for their involvement in the operation. Chief of Staff Gerasimov highlighted the contribution of Pyongyang’s forces during his report to Putin.

"I would like to especially mark the role of the servicemen of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in the liberation of the border areas of the Kursk region," Gerasimov said, adding that the North Korean troops "provided significant assistance in defeating the group of Ukrainian armed forces."

The acknowledgement of North Korean involvement underscores the widening international dimensions of the conflict.

Trump and Zelensky hold private talks in Rome

Meanwhile, in a related development, the White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met privately in the Vatican. Both leaders were in Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.

Following the meeting, Trump expressed optimism about the prospects for peace between Russia and Ukraine.

"Just landed in Rome. A good day in talks and meetings with Russia and Ukraine. They are very close to a deal, and the two sides should now meet, at very high levels, to 'finish it off.' Most of the major points are agreed upon. Stop the bloodshed, NOW. We will be wherever is necessary to help facilitate the END to this cruel and senseless war!" Trump posted.

