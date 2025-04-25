US President Donald Trump has clarified that his past claims about ending the Russia-Ukraine war in just 24 hours were meant as an exaggeration, not a literal promise. In an interview with Time magazine, published on 25 April, Trump said the remark was made “in jest.”

During the discussion, which took place at the White House on 22 April as part of a reflection on his first 100 days in office, Trump was asked to comment on his earlier claims. While campaigning, he had repeatedly said he would bring the war to an end in just 24 hours. After assuming office, that timeline shifted to “within 100 days” a goal that now appears far from reality.

Asked directly about the “24 hours” statement, Trump responded, “Obviously, people know that when I said that, it was said in jest, but it was also said that it will be ended.” He also clarified that the comment was made “figuratively.”

However, video footage from the campaign trail shows Trump making the same claim in a serious tone on several occasions, with no clear sign of humour or exaggeration.

Trump tells Putin to "stop" as ceasefire efforts stall

In a rare public criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump expressed strong disapproval over the latest strikes on Kyiv. In a message posted on Truth Social on 24 April, Trump wrote: “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Let’s get the Peace Deal DONE!”

The unusually direct remarks come as the Trump administration ramps up its push for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. However, Washington has also warned that it could step away from mediation efforts if there is no real progress soon.

Trump’s comments reflect growing frustration over the war’s impact and the slow pace of diplomatic developments, as both sides continue to suffer heavy losses.

