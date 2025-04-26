US President Donald Trump launched a fierce attack on the media on Saturday (April 26), claiming that any peace deal he secures in the Russia-Ukraine war would be unfairly criticised.

In a lengthy post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote, "No matter what deal I make with respect to Russia/Ukraine, no matter how good it is, even if it’s the greatest deal ever made, The Failing New York Times will speak BADLY of it."

He went on to criticise journalist Peter Baker, saying, "Liddle’ Peter Baker, the very biased and untalented writer for The Times, followed his Editor’s demands and wrote that Ukraine should get back territory, including, I suppose, Crimea, and other ridiculous requests, in order to stop the killing that is worse than anything since World War II."

Trump also pointed fingers at former President Barack Obama over the loss of Crimea, adding, "Why doesn’t this lightweight reporter say that it was Obama who made it possible for Russia to steal Crimea from Ukraine without even a shot being fired. It was also Liddle’ Peter who wrote an absolutely fawning, yet terribly written Biography, on Obama. It was a JOKE! Did Baker ever criticize the Obama Crimea Giveaway? NO, not once, only TRUMP."

He further distanced himself from the ongoing conflict, saying, "I’ve had nothing to do with this stupid war, other than early on, when I gave Ukraine Javelins, and Obama gave them sheets. This is Sleepy Joe Biden’s War, not mine. It was a loser from day one, and should have never happened, and wouldn’t have happened if I were President at the time. I’m just trying to clean up the mess that was left to me by Obama and Biden, and what a mess it is."

Trump and Zelensky meet privately in Rome

Trump’s comments came after he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City.

"President Trump and President Zelensky met privately today and had a very productive discussion," said White House communications director Steven Cheung. The Ukrainian side confirmed the meeting too.

This was the first encounter between Trump and Zelensky since their tense meeting in Washington in February, which had ended abruptly without agreement.

