As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, reports now suggest that Pakistan’s Air Force (PAF) has received a shipment of China’s advanced PL-15 air-to-air missiles.

Recent images released by PAF show the latest JF-17 Block III fighter jets carrying PL-15 Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missiles.

As per a report by Eurasian Times, the missiles delivered to PAF were sourced directly from China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), and not the export model known as PL-15E. If true, it would suggest a fast-tracked weapons delivery from China to Pakistan at a time when the threat of conflict between the two neighbours is running high.

The PL-15’s extended range could give Pakistani pilots the ability to target Indian aircraft from much farther away, offering a potential advantage if hostilities escalate.

What is the PL-15 missile?

The PL-15 is a key part of China’s plans for modern air combat. Developed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), a state-run aerospace company, it is an active radar-guided, long-range air-to-air missile.

It uses a dual-pulse solid rocket motor and features an AESA (active electronically scanned array) radar. This, along with a two-way datalink, allows for precise mid-air adjustments, improving accuracy during missions.

The missile has a reported range between 200 and 300 kilometres (120–190 miles) and can fly at speeds above Mach 5. At the Zhuhai Air Show last year, China displayed an upgraded version with folding fins, making it possible for fighter jets like the J-20 to carry six missiles instead of four.

Fallout after Pahalgam attack

These military developments come after a major terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in a shooting. It was the deadliest attack in India since Pulwama in 2019.

Following the attack, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, expelled Pakistani military officers, suspended the long-standing Indus Water Treaty, and closed the Attari land border post.

Pakistan retaliated by freezing the Simla Agreement and suspending other bilateral arrangements. It also closed its airspace to Indian flights, halted all trade with India, and warned that any attempt to cut off water supplies would be seen as an act of war.