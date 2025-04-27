Following the horrific attack in India's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, China has called for restraint from both India and Pakistan, a statement that raises eyebrows, given the circumstances.

Wang Yi, a senior leader of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese foreign minister, spoke with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday (April 27). The conversation took place at Pakistan’s request.

During the call, Dar updated Wang on the latest situation between Pakistan and India after the Kashmir terror attack.

China backs Pakistan, calls for 'impartial' investigation

Wang Yi responded by saying that China is closely watching the situation as it unfolds. He said, “Combating terrorism constitutes a shared responsibility of all nations,” adding that China “consistently supports Pakistan’s firm counter-terrorism actions.”

Wang went on to say, “As an ironclad friend and all-weather strategic cooperative partner, China fully understands Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns and supports its efforts to uphold its sovereignty and security interests.”

Wang called for a prompt, impartial investigation and said that conflict would not serve the interests of either India or Pakistan. “Beijing hopes both sides will exercise restraint, move toward each other, and work to de-escalate tensions,” he said.

This comes after Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, has called for countries like Russia, China, and even Western nations to take part in an independent investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I think Russia or China or even Western countries can play a very, very positive role in this crisis and they can even set up an investigation team that should be assigned this job to investigate whether India or Modi is lying or he is telling the truth. Let an international team find out," he said.

India responds strongly to terrorism

In response to the deadly attack, India has taken decisive action against Pakistan. Measures include downgrading diplomatic ties, suspending the Indus Water Treaty, and closing the Attari land transit post. These steps come as India seeks to hold Pakistan accountable for the bloodshed, the deadliest such attack since Pulwama in 2019.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has retaliated by suspending the Simla Agreement, cutting off trade links, closing its airspace to Indian flights, and warning that any move by India to divert river waters would be considered an act of war.

